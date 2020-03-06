23 more people show Coronavirus positive signs in India, samples sent for final confirmation

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus confirmed cases in India toll reaches 30.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have surged to 30 but the toll is expected to rise as 23 more people have shown signs of the presence of the virus in the first test. The samples of these 23 people have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for confirmation. India has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases ever since two confirmed cases surfaced -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- a couple of days ago.

The Delhi man who tested positive had travel history from Italy while the Telangana person had travel history from Dubai.

Meanwhile, 6 family members of the Delhi man whom he had visited in Agra have also tested positive, besides this, one person in Gurugram (a Paytm employee) and another in Ghaziabad and 15 Italian tourists in India have all tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Ghaziabad person who has been tested positive is quarantined at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital meanwhile his wife and son and three of his employees have also been quarantined.

23 more show presence of Coronavirus, samples sent for final confirmation

23 people samples, whose initial tests have shown positive signs of the presence of the virus, have been sent to Pune NIV lab for final testing and confirmation, according to a report in Times of India.

30 confirmed cases, over 28,500 under observation

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, during reply in Rajya Sabha, informed that there are a total of 29 confirmed cases with more than 28,500 being observed in community surveillance for suspected exposure to Coronavirus. The Ghaziabad case appeared later.

