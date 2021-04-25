2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from hospital in MP's Balaghat

Image Source : PTI 2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from hospital in MP.

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing oxygen cylinders from the district hospital in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Omprakash Bagde (31) and Govinda Pancheswar (25), both daily wage labourers, were arrested and one cylinder has been recovered from their possession, said Kotwali police station in charge MP Romde.

"We filed a police complaint on Friday after 20 cylinders, worth Rs 2.5 lakh, were found missing," said district hospital resident medical officer Dr Arun Lanjewar.

Also Read: Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur

Latest India News