2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from hospital in MP's Balaghat

Omprakash Bagde (31) and Govinda Pancheswar (25), were arrested and one cylinder has been recovered from their possession.

Balaghat Published on: April 25, 2021 22:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

2 held for stealing oxygen cylinders from hospital in MP.

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing oxygen cylinders from the district hospital in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Omprakash Bagde (31) and Govinda Pancheswar (25), both daily wage labourers, were arrested and one cylinder has been recovered from their possession, said Kotwali police station in charge MP Romde.

"We filed a police complaint on Friday after 20 cylinders, worth Rs 2.5 lakh, were found missing," said district hospital resident medical officer Dr Arun Lanjewar.

