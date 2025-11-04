17-year-old girl shot by stalker outside library in Faridabad | Video The CCTV video shows the man standing near the entrance before the girl arrived, moments before he fired at her.

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old girl in Faridabad was shot by a man who had been stalking her for several days, police said. The incident was caught on CCTV. The incident occurred outside a library that the girl and the accused both attended regularly.

According to police, the suspect knew the girl’s daily routine and lay in wait for her outside the library. The CCTV video shows the man standing near the entrance before the girl arrived, moments before he fired at her.

"We received information about the incident around 5.30 pm yesterday. We reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. She is now stable. Her statement has been recorded, and an FIR has been registered. She was shot at while returning home from the library. A boy known to her is involved in the incident," said the police officer.

CCTV footage from the area where the incident occurred shows the attacker standing beside a motorcycle, appearing to hide something in his bag while waiting. Moments later, when the girl comes into view, he pulls out a gun, crosses the lane, and fires two shots. The video shows the girl’s two friends running away in fear as the bullets hit her one striking her shoulder** and another grazing her abdomen. As the girl cries out in pain, the shooter grabs his bag and speeds away on his motorcycle. Her friend then rushes back to help her after the assailant escapes.

Girl identities the accused as her harasser

While being treated at the hospital, the girl told police that she recognized the attacker, as he had been harassing her for a long time. “I know the boy, he had been troubling me for several days,” she said in her statement.

Weapon recovered

After the attack, the man discarded the weapon at the scene and fled. Police recovered a homemade pistol from the spot. A police spokesperson confirmed that multiple teams have been formed to track down and arrest the accused.

Officials said preliminary investigations suggest the man had been following the girl and was aware of the route she took daily.