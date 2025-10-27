Faridabad: Teen dies by suicide after being blackmailed with AI-generated pics and videos of sisters According to the police, Rahul, a second-year B.Com student at DAV College, was distressed by blackmail and ended his own life by consuming some poisonous substance.

Faridabad:

A 19-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide in Faridabad after being blackmailed with AI-generated obscene photos and videos of himself and his three sisters, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Rahul, was a second-year B.Com student at DAV College and lived with his family in Baselwa Colony.

According to police, Rahul consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday evening, distressed over the blackmail. He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, officers said.

Rahul's phone was hacked

In a complaint filed by his father, Manoj Bharti, the family alleged that Rahul's phone was hacked around two weeks ago, after which unidentified individuals used artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters. The blackmailers then sent the morphed material via WhatsApp and demanded Rs 20,000.

"The accused threatened Rahul that if he didn't pay, they would make the videos and photos viral on social media. Rahul became extremely distressed by this blackmailing. He was not eating properly. It was around 7 pm on Saturday when Rahul consumed sulphas tablets in his room. We immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment," said Manoj Bharti.

He added that, upon checking Rahul's phone, the family found a long chat conversation with one Sahil, who had sent the obscene images and demanded money. The messages also reportedly contained words inciting Rahul to commit suicide.

"Along with Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, a young man known to Rahul, may also be involved in the case. Rahul last spoke to Neeraj on the day of the incident. In the chat, Sahil had also written words inciting Rahul to commit suicide," said the father.

FIR registered against Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, and others

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Faridabad Old police station on Sunday.

"This case is a serious example of cybercrime in which AI technology has been misused. We are trying to track down the accused based on technical evidence. They will be arrested soon," said Vishnu Prasad, SHO of Faridabad Old police station.

According to the police, the family of Manoj Bharti, who works as a driver, is originally from Siwan district of Bihar, and has been living in Faridabad for the past 50 years.

Of Manoj Bharti's three daughters, two are married. Rahul was his youngest son, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

