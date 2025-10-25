Rajasthan: MBBS student dies by suicide in Kota over poor grades in exam Earlier this month, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, identified as Priti Ahedi from Kelwada town in Baran district, was found dead in a hotel room in Kota. Priti had left for school on Friday morning but did not return home, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint.

Kota:

A tragic incident was reported from Rajasthan’s Kota, where a third-year MBBS student at Government Medical College allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Aakashvani Colony on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, Prachi Meena had been battling depression after receiving poor marks in her recent examinations.

Her father, an employee of All India Radio, is currently posted in Jhalawar, while the family hails from Dausa district.

Prachi had been living in a government quarter with her three siblings. Police said she hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Friday noon. She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead. She was later taken to the MBS Government Hospital and police were informed.

Probe launched

A case was filed under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the probe had been launched. Police said Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case.

An autopsy is underway, following which the body would be handed over to family members, police said.

Class 12 student found dead in Kota hotel

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, identified as Priti Ahedi from Kelwada town in Baran district, was found dead in a hotel room in Kota. According to police reports, Priti had left for school on Friday morning but did not return home, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint.

Two days later, police located her body in a hotel room about 120 kilometres from her hometown. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Family suspects foul play

According to SHO Man Singh of Kelwada Police Station, CCTV footage shows the girl stepping out of an auto-rickshaw near the school before boarding a bus.

Her family, suspecting foul play, initially declined to allow a post-mortem, alleging that she might have been accompanied by someone to the hotel.

They later consented to the post-mortem on the condition that police register a case of abetment of suicide and ensure a fair probe. Following their complaint, a case was registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).