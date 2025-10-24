Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide in Satara, alleges rape and harassment by police officers The victim, a medical officer at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital and native of Beed district, named Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne for repeatedly raping her over five months and Constable Prashant Bankar for mental harassment.

Mumbai:

A 26-year-old woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district allegedly died by suicide on Thursday night, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, officials said on Friday.

Doctor found dead in Phaltan hotel

The victim, a native of Beed district and posted as a medical officer at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan late Thursday. Police recovered a chilling note written on her left palm, where she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne of repeatedly raping her over the past five months and Constable Prashant Bankar of subjecting her to mental harassment.

"Police Inspector Gopal Badne is the reason I died. He raped me four times and tortured me mentally and physically," the note stated. Police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Chief Minister orders immediate action

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, ordered the immediate suspension of the accused officers and directed a swift and impartial investigation. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

It later emerged that the doctor had earlier filed a written complaint on June 19 to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Phaltan, accusing Badne and two other officers — Sub-Divisional Police Inspector Patil and Assistant Police Inspector Ladputre — of harassment. Despite her plea for action, no effective steps were taken, she had written.

Women's commission, political leaders react

Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said the commission had ordered an urgent investigation and directed police to trace the absconding accused. "Those responsible will not be spared," she said.

The incident sparked widespread political outrage. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the government for inaction, saying, “When protectors become predators, where will women seek justice?”

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh and NCP leader Anand Paranjape assured that strict action would be taken and that the investigation would be monitored closely.

Probe underway

Police teams have been deployed to locate the accused officers. The incident has ignited a debate over police accountability and systemic negligence in handling women’s safety complaints in Maharashtra.