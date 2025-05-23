COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR: Three test positive for coronavirus in Gurugram and Faridabad COVID-19 in Delhi-NCR: Coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny or stuffy nose and body aches.

Gurugram:

At least three cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad, an official confirmed on Thursday (May 22). Two cases of coronavirus were reported from Gurugram and one from Faridabad. In Gurugram, a 31-year-old woman who returned from Mumbai recently was found to be positive. A 62-year-old man with no travel history was also found infected. Both patients have been isolated.

In Faridabad, a 28-year-old resident of Sehtpur in Palla area who has been working as a security guard, was found Covid-infected. After suffering from fever, cough and cold for the last several days, he went to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. A corona test conducted there confirmed the infection.

Dr JP Rajliwal of the Gurugram health department said, "In Gurugram, both of the patients have been kept in home isolation. The health department is keeping an eye on them. They have been advised to stay away from their families. The health department is identifying the people who came in contact with them so that their samples can also be tested."

In the Faridabad case, the health department has written a letter to the Safdarjung Hospital management asking them to provide the infected person's throat saliva samples.

"The variant will be confirmed after the report comes. At present, the young man and his entire family are healthy," said Dr Rambhagat of the Faridabad district health department.

The country also has a robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur/agencies)