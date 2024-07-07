Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
15 injured in cement factory accident in Andhra Pradesh

Around 15 workers were injured, five seriously, after hot material used in cement manufacturing fell on them at the UltraTech Cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta, Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu has pledged full support and demanded a report on the incident.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Amravati Updated on: July 07, 2024 19:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Accident
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nearly 15 injured at cement factory in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, around 15 people suffered injuries, with five reportedly in serious condition, after extremely hot material used in cement manufacturing fell on them on Sunday (July 7). Speaking of the incident, Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police, B Ravi Kiran, said the accident occurred around 11:30 am when hot material fell on workers on the second floor of the Budawada UltraTech Cement factory in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district.

"There was no blast, but a large amount of material fell from the third floor to the second floor. Because of this hot material, many people suffered burn injuries," the ACP said.

Meanwhile, in response to the tragic development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended full support to the workers. In a statement, the Andhra CM directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured workers and urged them to submit a report on the cause of the accident.

He also asked officials to take stringent actions against those responsible for the accident, while instructing them to ensure that the company compensates the injured workers. CM Chandrababu Naidu also promised all possible help from the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)

