Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, discusses state's development

During his 2-day visit to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek support for the state's development. Naidu also held discussions with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, addressing key state-specific issues.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2024 16:03 IST
PM Modi-Chandrababu Naidu
Image Source : X/ @NCBN Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calls on PM Modi in New Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (July 4) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he sought the Centre's support on significant matters pertaining to the state's development.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Andhra Pradesh CM, who is presently on a two-day visit to Delhi, elaborated on the details of the talks held during the constructive meeting.

He said, "Today, I had a constructive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states."


It is pertinent to note that alongside holding a significant meeting with PM Modi, the Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP President also met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. In one-on-one conversations with the Union Cabinet leaders, the TDP leader raised state-specific issues.

Further, sources have indicated that Naidu during his visit is also scheduled to meet several other Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J. P. Nadda.

