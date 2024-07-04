Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, discusses state's development

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NCBN Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calls on PM Modi in New Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (July 4) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he sought the Centre's support on significant matters pertaining to the state's development.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Andhra Pradesh CM, who is presently on a two-day visit to Delhi, elaborated on the details of the talks held during the constructive meeting.

He said, "Today, I had a constructive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states."





It is pertinent to note that alongside holding a significant meeting with PM Modi, the Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP President also met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. In one-on-one conversations with the Union Cabinet leaders, the TDP leader raised state-specific issues.

Further, sources have indicated that Naidu during his visit is also scheduled to meet several other Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J. P. Nadda.



READ MORE | Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee in 'Mann ki Baat' episode



READ MORE | Jagan accuses Naidu of vendetta politics, as TDP govt demolishes YSRCP's under-construction central office