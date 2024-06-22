Jagan accuses Naidu of vendetta politics, as TDP govt demolishes YSRCP's under-construction central office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrababu Naidu

The YSRCP's under-construction central office in Tadepalli was demolished on Saturday early morning which led to Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government of doing vendetta politics. The TDP state government has demolished the under-construction central office of the opposition party at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

As per YSRCP, "TDP is doing vendetta politics. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the AP CRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority). The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity."

SRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X and said, "Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete."

YSRCP noted that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure. According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court. The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, and added that the demolition indicates how Naidu's reign in the next five years would be.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.