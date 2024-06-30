Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee in 'Mann ki Baat' episode.

Mann ki Baat: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing the state's Araku coffee in his latest 'Mann ki Baat' episode.

The Prime Minister also posted two pictures of him, Naidu and others enjoying a cup of Araku coffee in the port city of Visakhapatnam in 2016. Responding to the PM's post, Naidu took to X and said, “Thank you for sharing this, Narendra Modi, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP (Andhra Pradesh) product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you."

In his monthly Radio programme, Modi said that he has been an admirer of Araku coffee and that its cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment. According to the Andhra Pradesh CM, Araku coffee is grown with ‘love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers’.

“It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It’s a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh,” added Naidu.

Araku Valley is located in Paderu sub-division of the southern state’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

PM Modi on Araku coffee

"There are so many products from India that are in great demand across the world and when we see a local product from India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee. Araku coffee is grown in large quantities in Alluri Sita Rama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Highlighting the socio-economic impact of Araku coffee, he noted, "About 1.5 lakh tribal families are associated with the cultivation of Araku coffee. Girijan cooperative has played a very important role in taking Araku coffee to new heights. It brought together the farmer brothers and sisters here and encouraged them to cultivate Araku coffee. This has also increased the income of these farmers a lot."

"I remember, once I got a chance to taste this coffee in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Araku Coffee has received many global awards. Coffee was also popular at the G-20 summit held in Delhi," PM Modi remarked.

