Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi thanks countrymen for reiterating faith in Constitution

In his first monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', post-his third consecutive election victory to the top seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the countrymen on Sunday (June 30) 'for reiterating their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic systems of the country'.

Significantly, PM Modi's statement was in reference to the participation of 65 crore countrymen in the recently concluded general elections in 2024.

He said, "I thank the countrymen for reiterating their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic systems of the country. The 2024 elections were the biggest elections in the world. An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world."

Moreover, while hailing the countrymen for setting the grand precedent, PM Modi also congratulated the Election Commission and every person associated with the election process.

"For this, I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone involved in the voting process," PM Modi added.

PM introduces hashtag #Cheer4Bharat as nation gears up for Paris Olympics

Further, during the radio broadcast, PM Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian contingent set to participate in the Paris Olympics starting next month.

While introducing the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in Indian athletes' abilities to shine on the global stage once again.

“Right after the Tokyo Olympics, our athletes were wholeheartedly engaged in the preparations for the Paris Olympics. If we take all the players together, then all of them have participated in nearly nine hundred international competitions. This is a very big number," he said.

Further, informing the nation about certain things that will happen for the first time, PM Modi remarked, “In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men’s and women’s teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horseback riding in those categories as well, in which they have never participated before. From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports.”

