PM Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume today after hiatus of four months

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' -- the monthly radio broadcast -- will resume on Sunday, June 30. It was last aired on February 25 and then took a break for the Lok Sabha polls. In the 110th episode of the programme, Pm Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission asks governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

Earlier on June 18, PM Modi announced that Mann Ki Baat will resume on June 30. He also called upon the people to share their ideas and inputs for his radio broadcast on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or by record message on 1800 11 7800.

Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat which started airing on October 3, 2014 is a monthly programme where the Prime Minister interacts with people from all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation. The programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

