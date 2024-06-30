PM Modi releases three books on Venkaiah Naidu says former Vice President's biography would inspire people

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually releases three books on the life of former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu via video conferencing on the eve of the latter's 75th birthday and said that his biography would inspire people.

Venkaiah Naidu, several other leaders and prominent personalities attended the event in Hyderabad.

These books will inspire people and show them the right direction

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said he is happy that he got the opportunity to release the books and expressed confidence that the former Vice President's biography would inspire people. He further said thousands of party workers, including himself, got the opportunity to learn from Naidu.

"Tomorrow, 1st July, is Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey is completing 75 years. These 75 years have been of extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been of amazing milestones. I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to release his biography as well as 2 more books. I believe that these books will inspire people and show them the right direction of national service. I have had the opportunity to work with Venkaiah Naidu for a very long time. When he was the national president of the party, when he was a senior cabinet colleague in the government when he was the Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further said that he was the only minister in India who worked for rural development during the time of Atal ji and worked with us as a senior colleague in the cabinet as the Urban Development Minister.

"It has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed by Congress by tarnishing the prestige of the Constitution. Venkaiah ji was among those who fought against the Emergency and at that time Venkaiah ji was in jail for about 17 months. I consider him as my true comrade who was tested in the fire of Emergency. Power is not a means of happiness but a means of service and accomplishment of resolutions. Venkaiah ji proved this even when he got the opportunity to join Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's government. Venkaiah ji knew that he would probably get any ministry he wished for, but he went ahead and said that it would be good if I was given the Rural Development Ministry. Naidu ji wanted to serve the villagers, poor and farmers. He was the only minister in India who worked for rural development during the time of Atal ji and worked with us as a senior colleague in the cabinet as the Urban Development Minister," he added.

The books released by Prime Minister include:

Biography of the former Vice President titled “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service” authored by Shri S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice–President of India”, a Photo chronicle compiled by Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to Vice-President of India Pictorial biography in Telugu titled “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu” authored by Shri Sanjay Kishore.

Also Read: PM Modi addresses 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', urges countrymen to 'plant tree for mother'

Also Read: General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as Chief of Army Staff