General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi assumed command as the new chief of the Indian Army today (June 30), succeeding Gen Manoj Pande after his 26-month tenure. Before assuming the role of Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff starting from February 24.

Born on July 1, 1964, Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

Military career

The general officer has gained extensive experience across Northern, Western, and Eastern Theatres, operating in diverse terrains and operational environments such as deserts, high altitudes, riverine areas, built-up urban settings, the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir. He commanded his battalion during active counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley and Rajasthan deserts. Additionally, he served as IGAR (GOC) and Sector Commander of Assam Rifles during intense counter-terrorism operations and held various other staff and command positions in the Northeast. Notably, he led the development of the first compendium on Indo-Myanmar Border Management.

Subsequently, he commanded the Rising Star Corps along the Western front and the prestigious Northern Army from 2022 to 2024, operating in a highly demanding operational context. During this period, he provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and executing sustained operations along the Northern and Western borders.

He also played a key role in directing dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he focused on modernising and equipping the largest command of the Indian Army, overseeing the induction of indigenous equipment as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Furthermore, he collaborated with the communities in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to achieve unified nation-building objectives and enhance infrastructure development.

He has diverse staff experience, including overseeing conventional operations of an Armoured Brigade in the Punjab plains, managing logistical operations for a Mountain Division in the North East along the Northern Borders, and coordinating operations of a Strike Corps in desert terrain. At the Army Headquarters (IHQ), he made significant contributions in the Military Secretary’s branch and played a key role in establishing a section within the Military Operations Directorate.

Later, as the Director General of Infantry, he expedited and facilitated capital procurement cases for weapons across all three services, resulting in notable and tangible capability enhancements for the Armed Forces. In his role as Deputy Chief, he prioritized automation and the integration of advanced technologies within the Indian Army. Known for his enthusiasm for technology, he focused on elevating the technological proficiency of personnel in the Northern Command and advocated for critical and emerging technologies such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Blockchain-based solutions.

Awards

The officer has had two significant overseas assignments, including service with HQ UNOSOM II in Somalia and as a Military Advisor to the Government of Seychelles. Additionally, he attended the Staff College in Wellington and the Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow. He was conferred with the title of 'Distinguished Fellow' at the NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA, adding to his illustrious military career. He holds an M.Phil in Defence and Management Studies, along with two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science, including one from USAWC, USA.

He is the recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation cards.

Early life and education

He hails from Madhya Pradesh and has studied at Sainik School Rewa (MP). He joined the prestigious National Defence Academy in January 1981 and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on December 15, 1984, which he later commanded in the Kashmir valley and the deserts of Rajasthan. From his school days, he was an outstanding sportsman and excelled in both NDA and IMA, where he was awarded the Blue in Physical Training. He continued to excel post-commissioning and was awarded the gold medal in the Physical Training Course.

He has authored and presented articles in various professional forums and journals. He is married to Sunita Dwivedi, a science graduate who is a homemaker. Sunita Dwivedi has been associated with Aarushi, an institute for children with special abilities in Bhopal. The couple has two daughters who work with NGOs. The general officer is also skilled in yoga practice.

