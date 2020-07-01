Image Source : FILE 13-year-old boy commits suicide after denied mobile phone

A 13-year-old boy committed suicide after denied new Andriod mobile phone in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday, police said. According to Police, 13-year-old Alok Kumar, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police Jaymangal Kharia, consumed insect killing tablets to kill himself.

The incident took place at Dumardih Jharia Toli village, situated under Sadar police station of Gumla district.

Alok, a class seven student, had been demanding Andriod mobile phone from his father for the last three days.

His father told him to wait for sometime as the cost of Andriod mobile phone was high.

Alok, however, was unhappy with his father's decision and threatened to kill himself.

His threat was not taken seriously and he, on Wednesday, consumed insect killing tablets. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

