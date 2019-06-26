Women can do night shifts in Goa units: Deputy CM

Image Source : PTI Goa Deputy CM Vijai Sardesai

The Goa cabinet here on Wednesday cleared amendments to the Factories Act, which would allow women to work in factories during night hours, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Sardesai said the cabinet also cleared amendment to the Act, which would allow industrial units to extend working hours from 75 to 125 per quarter to boost production. The permission would be granted on case to case basis by the Directorate of Factories, he added.

"We have taken this decision in the interest of gender equality. Why should women not be allowed to work during night? To facilitate this, the cabinet has cleared amendment to Section 66 of the Factories Act, which would allow factories to employ women between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.," Sardesai said.

Both the amendments would be discussed during the monsoon session of the Assembly in July. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading a coalition government in the state.