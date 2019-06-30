'VHP only against 'love jihad', not opposed to interfaith marriages'

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

The VHP is not against interfaith marriages but only against 'love jihad' aimed at tricking Hindu girls to marrying Muslim youths to have them converted to Islam, said VHP national spokesperson Sunday.

"The VHP is not against interfaith marriages but a conspiracy is on under which a Muslim youth in a pre-planned manner traps a Hindu girl and then converts her to his religion by taking undue advantage of her innocence," Bansal told PTI here.

Speaking to PTI after the conclusion of the VHP's two-day central managing committee meet here, Bansal said the issue of 'love jihad' was also discussed in the meeting, chaired by its national president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and attended by 225 senior office bearers.

"We never opposed the marriage of couples belonging to different religions. We are against 'love jihad. If there is no malafide intention, we have no issue (with interfaith marriage)," said Bansal.

The VHP meet also demanded tough action against cow slaughter and advocated a separate ministry for the protection of the animal, revered by Hindus.

He said the meeting, which concluded Sunday, demanded a separate cow protection ministry to oversee an end of the cow slaughter in the country and early construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The meeting expressed hope that the Central government will take necessary steps for the construction of Ram Temple. The people of the country will render full cooperation to the government in this regard," he said.

"We want the government to act tough against cow slaughter," said Bansal, claiming that incidents of mob lynching is being blown out of proportion as only a few incidents had taken place and the reason later turned out to be something else.

The Hindus have a sentiment attached with the cow and the people of other religions should respect it even as the cow is equally beneficial for all.

"We condemn all incidents of violence against anyone including cow vigilantes who often come on roads after they feel nothing is done to protect the revered animal. Nobody is speaking against the atrocities committed against them," he said.

Cow vigilantes are protecting animals and cannot imagine taking away human lives, claimed Bansal.

Referring to the killing of Tabrez Ansari, 24, in Jharkhand last Wednesday, Bansal said though his death looks suspicious, an incident of crime should be seen through the criminal angle only.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand's Saraikela district last Wednesday on the suspicion of being a thief. The newly-married man was seen in a video purportedly being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Bansal said the meeting also discussed the alleged practice of having Christian missionaries in management committees of some temples in parts of south India and being given money out of the temples' offerings.

"The money should be spent for the welfare of Hindus alone," the VHP spokesperson said.

The meeting was also apprised of the organization's overseas activities and the steps being taken by it to promote Indian customs, traditions, nationalism and selfless service among the new generation of countrymen living in different parts of the world, he said.

He said the VHP has decided to celebrate the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev throughout the country this year.

