Vasundhara Masoodi named J&K women rights panel chief

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir's State Administrative Council (SAC), headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Tuesday approved appointment of lawyer Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi as Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights, an official statement said.

A Selection Committee was set up under Advisor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai to recommend a suitable name for the position, and after "examining the relative merit of each nomination/application", it recommended Masoodi for the position, it said.

"Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and various other Courts/Tribunals.

"She is a women and child rights activist, committed to the cause of women and children. She has successfully argued several cases relating to discrimination against women including the cases of domestic violence," the statement said.

"With the appointment of the Chairperson, the Commission will start functioning to address various issues relating to violation of women and child rights, as per the Constitution and law," the statement added.