Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand to supply 2 kg pulses at Rs 15 a kg

The Uttarakhand government has decided to supply 2 kg pulses to ration cardholders at the subsidised rate of Rs 15 per kg per month.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting IN Dehradun on Wednesday, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said. Nearly 23.80 lakh ration cardholders could avail the benefit of the scheme, he said.

Due to this subsidy, prices of pulses, like chana, malka and masoor, would come down considerably, the government claimed.

