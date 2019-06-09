Uttar Pradesh: 17 IAS officers transferred, reshuffled

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred and reshuffled 17 administrative officials across the state.

According to the list issued by the administration on Saturday, Kanak Tripathi has been appointed as the new Boarding Officer of Azamgarh. Special Secretary Women Welfare C. Indumati has been made the District Magistrate (DM) of Sultanpur.

Sultanpur's DM Divya Prakash Giri is now the Additional Commissioner of Excise in Prayagraj while Special Secretary Secondary Education Chandra Vijay Singh new DM of Firozabad.

Chief Minister's Special Secretary Adarsh Singh has been made the District Magistrate of Barabanki while Barabanki's previous DM Uday Bhanu Tripathi Special Secretary Secondary Education.

Ambedkar Nagar's DM Suresh Kumar is now the Special Secretary Rural Development Department.

Nagendra Prasad Singh has been appointed as the Special Secretary Rural Development of the DM of Azamgarh. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhadohi Industrial Development Authority Sheshmani Pandey has been assigned as the DM of Chitrakoot.

Chitrakoot DM Visakh has been promoted as the Special Secretary of the Chief Minister.

Additional Commissioner of Excise Om Prakash Arya has been made Siddharth Nagar's DM. Special Secretary Municipal Development Kunal Silku is now the District Collector of Siddhartha Nagar.

