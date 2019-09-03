2 dead as truck hits autos, pedestrians near India Gate

Two people were killed and two others injured after a truck driver lost control and rammed into autos and pedestrians near the India Gate here on Tuesday, police said.

The police has arrested the driver and the truck was also seized.

"The incident took place on the Man Singh Road when the truck first hit a divider after which it rammed into the autos and pedestrians standing near a footpath," said a senior police officer.

The victims were declared brought dead at the RML hospital, while the injured persons were undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ | One killed, another injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kullu

ALSO READ | Land Rover mows down 2 teenagers in Gurugram

ALSO READ | Indian-origin man killed in collision as he crossed road in UK