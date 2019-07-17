Two arrested for alleged rape of minor in Kathua district

Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
The police said on Wednesday it arrested two persons late on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for alleged rape of a minor. "Mohammad Iqbal and Babu Din, residents of Sadrota-Lohai village, were arrested yesterday evening for alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in her home.

IANS
Jammu Updated on: July 17, 2019 20:56 IST
Image Source : PTI

The police said on Wednesday it arrested two persons late on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for alleged rape of a minor. "Mohammad Iqbal and Babu Din, residents of Sadrota-Lohai village, were arrested yesterday evening for alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in her home.

"The arrests were made following a complaint from the minor's father that the two accused had raped his daughter last week when she was alone at her home.

"A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law and also as per the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The statement of the minor has also been recorded before a magistrate. Medical examination report of the victim is awaited," police said.

