Friday, July 05, 2019
     
  Toddler dies after swallowing metallic bolt

A one-year-old boy has died of asphyxiation in north Delhi after he accidentally swallowed a metallic bolt, police said. A small metallic bolt was stuck in baby's throat which made it difficult for him to breath and eventually resulted in his death.

New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 7:17 IST
Toddler dies after swallowing metallic bolt

A one-year-old boy has died of asphyxiation in north Delhi after he accidentally swallowed a metallic bolt, police said. 

Police on Thursday said the deceased, Rehan, was the son of a Mustafa, a labourer who came to Delhi from Bihar. 

On Tuesday, Rehan was playing alone in the room while his parents were busy in packing bags for their visit to Bihar. 

Mustafa lives in Wazirabad area at a rented apartment with his wife. Rehan was the couple's only child. 

"On Tuesday, the child was playing alone in the room while the parents were busy. Suddenly, Mustafa noticed Rehan was struggling to breathe. He immediately took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," said a senior police officer.

A small metallic bolt was stuck in Rehan's throat which made it difficult for him to breath and eventually resulted in his death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation in the matter is underway, the police officer added.

