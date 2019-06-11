Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
  Punjab toddler pulled out of borewell after over 110 hours, declared dead

Punjab toddler pulled out of borewell after over 110 hours, declared dead

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 8:52 IST
NDRF team pulls out Punjab toddler stuck in borewell

The two-year-old boy who was retrieved Tuesday morning from a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a village in Punjab's Sangrur district after five days of rescue operation was no more, claimed victim's grandfather.

"Why was he taken to the hospital when he is no more," asked Rohi Singh, child's grandfather.

He claimed that the body of the child had grievous wounds. "He was pulled out (of the borewell) by using strings."

Meanwhile, Sukhminder Singh, father of Fatehveer, requested people to maintain peace.

The rescued child was admitted to the PGI hospital in Chandigarh, some 130 km from the accident spot, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said. 

Fatehveer was stuck in a 150-foot-deep borewell and Monday was his third birthday. The boy was trapped in the borewell since June 6. 

The toddler fell into the borewell while he accidentally stepped on the cloth which covered it. 

Special teams had worked day and night in a tunnel that was dug parallel to the abandoned borewell.

The newly-laid 36-inch-diameter parallel shaft was used to make passage to the child, who was stuck at a depth of 110 feet in the borewell that has a nine-inch diameter.

A team of doctors and ambulances were stationed at the spot to provide emergency aid to the victim. 

A video posted by news agency ANI shows how the team of NDRF pulled out the boy.

