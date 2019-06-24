TMC MPs hold protest against EVMs in parliament premises

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
The party, which has been crying foul over the use of EVMs in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Monday said their agenda for the protest was - "No to EVMs, Yes to paper ballots."

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 11:39 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
TMC MPs are holding a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament's premises, demanding election be held by ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier raised questions over the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polls and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers. 

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details about the EVMs used in the recent polls.

Also Read: BJP pre-programmed EVMs during Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

Watch Video: TMC to protest outside Parliament against use of EVMs in elections

