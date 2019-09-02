Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Three of family die cleaning well in Bihar

Two brothers and their uncle died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas inside a well in Singhra village under Dulhinbazar police station in Gaya district, a police officer said.  

Patna Published on: September 02, 2019 13:36 IST
Three of family die cleaning well in Bihar
Image Source : PTI

Three of family die cleaning well in Bihar

Three members of a family have died from suffocation on Monday while cleaning a well in a village in Bihar, the police said.

Two brothers and their uncle died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas inside a well in Singhra village under Dulhinbazar police station in Gaya district, a police officer said.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the nearby villages and neighbouring areas.

