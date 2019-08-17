Telangana CM orders to complete Yadadri temple renovation work on war footing

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to complete renovation work of the famous Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 60 km from here, on a war footing.

Rao, who inspected the works and held a meeting with ministers and officials, directed that construction of cottages and infrastructure facilities be completed before the commencement of the proposed 'Maha Sudarshan Yagam' in February 2020, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

He said Rs 235 crore had been spent so far for the main temple works and Rs 692 crore on land acquisition, construction of roads and maintenance of the Devasthanam.

Rao told the officials to make arrangements for the proposed 'Yagam' which would be organised on a grand scale.

"We have decided to perform Maha Sudarshan Yagam at Yadadri in February. 3,000 Rithviks, 3,000 Vedic Scholars and another 3000 assistants will be participating in it.

Senior leaders from the Centre, Governors, chief ministers of states and other important persons, Vedic scholars from 45 countries, Archakas (priests), about a lakh of pilgrims a day from all over the country are expected to attend the event.

