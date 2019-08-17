Lord Athi Varadar goes into Ananta Sarovar today for next 40 years. See photos

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Athi Varadar Immersion: Latest photos, videos of Lord Athi Varadaraja Perumal temple

After a 48-days-long Darshanam of Lord Athi Vardar, the Deity is ready to bid adieu to its devotees for another 40 years. Devotees are thronging at the Athi Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram to witness the last darshanam. The lord is set to be immersed into the Ananthasaras tank at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple at 10 pm.

The 12-feet idol of Athi Varadar (made out of fig tree) encased in silver was kept immersed in the temple tank for the past 40 years. It was taken out June 28 this year. Athi Varadar was last raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979. Here are some latest pictures and videos from Lord Athi Varadaraja Perumal temple, right before immersion of deity.

Devotees were allowed for the 48 days long 'darshanam' which commenced on July 1 and it will conclude today (August 17). The deity will be immersed in the water at 10 pm. Since July 1, lakhs of devotees converged to Kancheepuram daily to visit the Lord.

Lord Athi Varadar Immersion

Citing a large number of devotees a petition was filed in the Madras High Court to extend the 'darshan' days. However, the court dismissed the petition

The temple authority and the management of the Varadaraja Perumal Temple, Devarajaswami temple is making arrangements to immerse the deity back into the tank tonight..

Lord Athi Varadar Immersion

Devotees could take darshan of the Lord in Kidainda Kolam (sleeping posture) for the first 38 days and Nindra Kolam (standing posture) for the last 10 days.

This year, the festival saw a turnout of over 1 crore people visiting the Varadaraja Perumal. Due to increasing footfall the management had to shift the deity to the nearby Devarajaswamy temple to accommodate the crowds.

Lord Athi Varadar Immersion

ALSO READ | Lord Athithi Varadar emerges from underwater after 40 years, Kanchipuram temple to open for devotees from July 1

ALSO READ | Telangana CM KCR offers prayers to Lord Athi Varadar

ALSO READ | Last day for Lord Athi Varadar 'darshan' today; Madras HC refuses extension