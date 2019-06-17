Monday, June 17, 2019
     
  Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

Mumbai Updated on: June 17, 2019 17:30 IST
 A suspected low-intensity bomb was Monday found near a school in Kalamboli in neighboring Navi Mumbai, police said.

Police was alerted after a passerby found the suspected explosive with electric wiring and an attached battery near New Sudhagad School, an official said.

"The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad has arrived at the site. It seems like a low-intensity IED. Work on examining and defusing it is underway at a vacant spot close to where it was found," he added.

