Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
  Stray dogs maul infant to death in UP

The incident took place in Dayalpur village in Behat area. The dogs picked up the infant who was sleeping in a courtyard.

Saharanpur Published on: June 25, 2019 10:59 IST
Villagers are demanding a solution to the growing number of stray dogs in the rural areas.

In a shocking incident, a three-month old was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The incident took place in Dayalpur village in Behat area. The dogs picked up the infant who was sleeping in a courtyard.

On Tuesday morning, the mutilated body of the infant, whose head was missing, was found in the fields. 

In April last year, stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Sitapur district. People have stopped their children form going to school and stepping out of the houses.

Villagers are demanding a solution to the growing number of stray dogs in the rural areas.

A special team was called in form Mathura to round up the dogs.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Ahmednagar

