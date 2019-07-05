Friday, July 05, 2019
     
  SP leader Dharmendra Yadav challenges BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya's election

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav on Friday moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya from Badaun constituency in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls. 

PTI PTI
Allahabad Published on: July 05, 2019 22:41 IST
Sanghmitra, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swamy Prasad Maurya, had defeated Yadav by around 18,000 votes. 

Former MP Dharmendra Yadav is the nephew of Samajwadi Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

Yadav, who filed the petition through his counsel N K Pandey, has alleged irregularities in the counting of votes. 

Meanwhile, BSP leader Rangnath Mishra also moved a petition challenging the election of BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Bind from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat. 

He alleged in his plea that the nomination paper of Bind was not submitted as per rule.

 
All these petitions will be placed before the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court who will nominate the appropriate bench to hear these pleas.

