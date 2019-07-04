Budget 2019: When and where to watch Union Budget 2019 India LIVE

When and Where to Watch Budget 2019 Live News:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20 on July 5. This will be first Union budget of PM Narendra Modi 2.0 government to be presented in the Parliament after a clean swipe victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, the Economic Survey report is also released. The Economic Survey summarises the annual economic development in the country.

Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first woman full-time Finance Minister to present Union Budget in the Parliament. Earlier, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has also presented the Union Budget, however, she was not full-time Finance Minister.

Where To Watch Budget 2019 LIVE Streaming Online?

You can watch the LIVE webcast of the Union Budget 2019-29 as well as pre- and post-budget analyses

For LIVE telecast, viewers can tune in to news channel India TV

When To Watch Budget 2019?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech will start around 11 am in Parliament on July 05.

For online updates, readers can follow live blogs and get minute-by-minute updates with live inputs directly from the Parliament.

When will the Union Budget 2019 be presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget 2019 speech in the Parliament on Friday at around 11 am. The Union Budget of India will be live broadcast on India TV News Online. A live blog on Budget 2019 will be run with all major updates. You will get important highlights, key takeaways, major announcements and political reactions surrounding the Budget 2019-20.

In February, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was given charge of Finance Minister, had presented interim Budget in the Parliament. He was given temporarily charges following the illness of Arun Jaitley.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey 2018-19 was tabled by the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on July 4 (Thursday). The theme of the Survey is about enabling a “shifting of gears” to sustained economic growth for the objective of US$5 trillion by 2024-25.

The survey stresses that India needs to grow at 8 per cent per year to reach the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is an Interim Budget?

An interim budget is a budget that comes into existence when a ruling central government is going through a period of transition. Interim Budget comes in a final year of the ruling government as general elections are scheduled in the same year. Just like full budget, the government presents full financial statement-its expenditure, receipts and projections for the current fiscal and makes projections for the upcoming fiscal year through it. An interim budget is also a detailed set of accounts that also includes a complete financial statement.

