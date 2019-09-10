NIA arrests suspected terrorist in Chennai, day after Army issued alert in South India

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Suspected terrorist arrested from Chennai (Representational Image)

A man, suspected to be of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Chennai Police on Tuesday in Chennai.

The suspected terrorist has been identified as Asadullah Sheikh. The investigation is underway.

Tamil Nadu: Asadullah Sheikh, a suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested from Chennai today, by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Chennai Police. pic.twitter.com/hp1I3xqb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Asadullah Sheikh, a suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested from Chennai, earlier today. — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

This comes a day after the Indian Army issued an alert of a terror attack in South India after receiving intel inputs.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India," Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command said on Monday.

“We are taking adequate precaution to ensure that any design of the inimical elements or terrorists is stalled, and they do not succeed,” Lt Gen Saini added.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested eight Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Sopore.

ALSO READ | India-Pak showdown at UN Human Rights Council today

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 8 LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore

ALSO RAED | Army gets intel input on possible terror attack in southern India, abandoned boats recovered from Sir Creek