NIA arrests suspected terrorist in Chennai, day after Army issued alert in South India

The suspected terrorist has been identified as Asadullah Sheikh. The investigation is underway.

Chennai Updated on: September 10, 2019 14:18 IST
A man, suspected to be of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Chennai Police on Tuesday in Chennai. 

This comes a day after the Indian Army issued an alert of a terror attack in South India after receiving intel inputs.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India," Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command said on Monday.

“We are taking adequate precaution to ensure that any design of the inimical elements or terrorists is stalled, and they do not succeed,” Lt Gen Saini added.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested eight Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Sopore. 

