Monday, July 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
Supreme Court agrees to PIL decriminalising abortion, issues notice to Centre

The Court has issued a notice to the Centre, emphasising that every woman should have the choice of reproduction.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 13:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

The Supreme Court has agreed on a PIL filed by three women to decriminalise abortion. 

The Court has issued a notice to the Centre, emphasising that every woman should have the choice of reproduction. 

The PIL filed by the women states that the restriction and exception in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act violate women's right. 

 
 

