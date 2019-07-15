Supreme Court agrees to PIL decriminalising abortion, issues notice to Centre

Image Source : PTI SC agrees to PIL decriminalising abortion, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court has agreed on a PIL filed by three women to decriminalise abortion.

The Court has issued a notice to the Centre, emphasising that every woman should have the choice of reproduction.

The PIL filed by the women states that the restriction and exception in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act violate women's right.

