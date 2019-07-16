Image Source : PTI RTR flyover remained shut hours after opening

Even hours after the long-delayed Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was not opened for the people, disappointing the commuters.

The flyover remained closed for the commuters for seven-eight hours after the inauguration as the authorities could not remove the stage and other paraphernalia set up for the event.

An official said the flyover would be opened for commuters by 5 p.m., but only the mats and the base of the stage were cleared by that time. However, other officials said removal of stage might take more time and the access to commuters could be possible only after 7 p.m.

"The removal stage, set up for ministers and high-ranking officials, could take more time. We are estimating the opening time to be between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.," said an official of the Department of Social Welfare.

However, the commuters were disappointed as several of them had to stop at the barricaded diversion.

"My wife is travelling from Pune to Delhi. I was expected to pick her up from the IGI Airport. I left home late thinking I'll take the RTR flyover, but it has still not been opened," said Dinesh Kanojia, who was travelling from R.K. Puram in south Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The RTR flyover branches out of the Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park, close to National Highway 8.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 310 crore, it's expected to ease traffic to the IGIA and Gurugram, and provide relief to commuters from neighbourhoods, like Munirka, Hauz Khas and Greater Kailash, who have been facing traffic snarls for a long time on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi.

