South Delhi's RTR flyover opens today but do you know who Rao Tula Ram was?

Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After this, commuting towards IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida will be much easier. In November 2014, the construction of the elevated road was started. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

But do you know who Rao Tula Ram was?

Rao Tula Ram Singh was a Yadav King of Ahirwal. He was one of the key leaders of the Indian rebellion of 1857 in Haryana, where he is considered a state hero.

Rao Tula Ram is credited with temporarily driving all of the British rule from the south-west Haryana during the rebellion.

He also helped rebel forces fighting in the historic city of Delhi with men and money.

He is noted as a good administrator and military commander.

His education, including weapons training and ore riding, started from the age of 5 years.

He ruled for 18 years from 1839 to 1857, from the age of 14 to the age of 34 years.

On 23 September 1863, he died in Kabul in Afghanistan at the age of 38 due to some infection that spread to his entire body.

The Government of India issued a postage stamp on 23 September 2001 featuring Rao Tularam.

From Munirka flyover to Subroto Park

The newly constructed 2.7 km flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

