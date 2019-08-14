Women in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to get free bus rides on Raksha Bandhan

Image Source : PTI Free rides for women in DTC buses on Raksha Bandhan

Women in Delhi will be presented with free bus rides on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is offering free rides to women on August 15. The facility will be made available in both AC and non-AC buses between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the DTC said on Wednesday.

According to the DTC, barring restrictions on some routes due to Independence Day celebrations, buses will be running normally across the city.

"Also, with heavy rush of commuters expected on Raksha Bandhan, the DTC has decided to put its maximum buses on road to cater the extra rush of the passengers," the transportation body said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all category of state-owned buses.

"Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival. I wish the citizens of this state a very happy Raksha Bandhan. On the occasion of this auspicious festival, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to offer free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all categories of buses," Adityanath said in a statement.

The free transportation service will remain effective for 24 hours starting from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15.

Women will be given adequate security in the buses during the free travelling.

"This is a gift to all the sisters of Uttar Pradesh by the state government," he added.

