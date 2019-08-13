Image Source : ANI Cop comes face-to-face with Naxal sister during encounter, asks to drop guns as Raksha Bandhan gift

An astonishing incident came to the fore in Chattisgarh's Sukma, where a policeman and his NAxal sister found themsleves on the opposite sides of a rebellion.

The policeman identified as Rama, who was also a Naxal before, joined the police team as its eye and ear, last year.

Vetti Rama was inducted into the police force in 2018. According to Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha, the encounter took place on July 29 when Rama and Kanni came across each other.

"During an encounter on July 29, policeman Vetti Rama and his sister Vetti Kanni saw each other, following which Kanni's guards started shooting at him. While two died in the face-off, Kanni managed to escape," News agency ANI quoted Shalabh Sinha, the Superintendent of Police as saying.

"Vetti Rama had already surrendered last year and now he is working as our companion. He works for us and delivers speciafic information," he added.

The police official said that efforts are being made to persuade Naxals into surrendering and bring them back on track.

"We do promote this message by sending letters and emotional appeals. Even Vetti Rama tried to convince her sister by writing letters and urging her to join the force. But Vetti Kanni reverted through a letter and said Vetti Rama was coward man," Sinha added.

He said that the police department had, time and again, made Rama write letters to his sister urging her to leave the rebellion just like him, but all in vain.

"I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces," said Vetti Rama.

As a Raksha Bandhan gift, Rama urged his sister to drop the weapons. "I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 7 naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

ALSO READ | Three women among four Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh