Raksha Bandhan 2019: PM Modi's Rakhi sister, Pak-origin Qamar Shaikh, has a special gift for him

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his special guest -- a Pakistani-origin woman, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh. Shaikh has been tying rakhi (protection thread) on PM Modi's wrist every year for over 30 years.

Qamar tied her first Rakhi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

She said that Modi loved her more than her own brother. Qamar came to India after her marriage in India and has been living here since then. She met him during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, who is a painter.

“This year there is a special surprise for Modi ji. We are gifting him a huge painting -- based on the current situation of the country. This painting has been made by my husband. It’s similar to the gift we gave to Atal ji when he conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran,” she told India TV.

Hailing the government’s move of abrogation of Article 370, she said no one could have done what PM Modi has accomplished.

"He has always done what is in the interest of the country. No Muslim is threatened by the scrapping of Article 370. I am also a Muslim and can claim that everything is fine. Muslims are safe. It is for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Since this year's Raksha Bandhan is falling on Independence Day, PM Modi will first address the nation from the Red Fort. Following this, he will return to his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Qamar.

