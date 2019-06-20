Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rahul Gandhi says party, not him, will decide on his successor

Rahul Gandhi says party, not him, will decide on his successor

He is not the person to take a decision on his successor, Gandhi told reporters when asked who will succeed him as Congress president.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 14:02 IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

As speculation continues on his next steps, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will decide on who his successor will be and not him.

He is not the person to take a decision on his successor, Gandhi told reporters when asked who will succeed him as Congress president.

Related Stories

Gandhi is adamant on stepping down as party president following the debacle in the elections, but the CWC, the highest decision making body of the Congress, has rejected his offer to resign and asked him to restructure the party at all levels.

The Congress chief also maintained that there was "theft" in the Rafale fighter jet deal. 

Gandhi was responding to a question about Rafale finding a mention in President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

"I maintain my stand that there has been theft in the Rafale jet deal," he told reporters outside Parliament. 

He has been maintaining that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal and that there should be a thorough probe into the deal The Congress has already petitioned the CVC for a probe into alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal.

The government has denied any corruption, wrongdoing or favouritism in the deal. 

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will remain Congress President; core committee dissolved

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovernment identifies 5,106 'risky exporters' who have fraudulently claimed GST refunds Next StorySeveral fish turn up dead in Coimbatore's Selva Chinthamani Lake  