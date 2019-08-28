WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets kissed by man during Wayanad visit

Rahul Gandhi gets kissed by man during Wayanad visit

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday kissed by a man at his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

A video of the incident has been released, in which a man in blue shirt can be seen shaking hands with Rahul before hugging him and then planting a kiss on the former Congress President's cheek. The man was then pulled away by the security officials.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

The incident took place after Rahul Gandhi met flood-affected Wayanad residents. While the locals were trying to shake hands with Gandhi, a supporter kissed Gandhi on his cheek.

This is however not the first time Rahul was caught off-guard, In February, a woman had planted a kiss on the Congress MP's cheek at a public rally in Gujarat's Valsad.

(With inputs from ANI)

