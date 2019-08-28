Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets kissed by man during Wayanad visit

A video of the incident has been released, in which a man in blue shirt can be seen shaking hands with Rahul before hugging him and then planting a kiss on the former Congress President's cheek. The man was then pulled away by the security officials.

Wayanad Updated on: August 28, 2019 17:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi gets kissed by man during Wayanad visit

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday kissed by a man at his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

The incident took place after Rahul Gandhi met flood-affected Wayanad residents. While the locals were trying to shake hands with Gandhi, a supporter kissed Gandhi on his cheek. 

This is however not the first time Rahul was caught off-guard, In February, a woman had planted a kiss on the Congress MP's cheek at a public rally in Gujarat's Valsad. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 

 

