Congress has insulted India: BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi over Kashmir comments

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Kashmir to make its case in the United Nations. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called the former Congress President's comments criticising the revocation of Article 370 as "shameful".

"He is now being forced to retract and change his statement. This is being done after the nation erupted in fury," said Prakash Javadekar.

Slamming the Congress party, Javadekar further said the shift in the Congress' position is not because of its change of mindset but due to political compulsions.

He also demanded an apology from both the Congress as well as Rahul Gandhi, saying the party has insulted the country.

Javadekar also called the opposition delegation to Kashmir led by Gandhi as "irresponsible".

Pakistan has taken the issue of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution to the UN while quoting Gandhi's comments to justify its stand.

Pakistan's plea to the UN said: "These, and other, acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians such as the Leader of the Congress Party, Mr Rahul Gandhi who has noted 'people dying' in Jammu & Kashmir, in light of events going very wrong there."

Earlier, Union minister Smriti Irani also took a dig at the senor Congress leader for putting India in an "awkward" position internationally.

Also Read | In letter to UN, Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi on 'people dying' in Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read | Will continue to pressure Centre, State for compensation: Rahul Gandhi

Video: BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi