PM Modi to attend function in Punjab to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a function to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said Monday.

A SAD delegation led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal met PM Modi here and invited him to attend the event.

The delegation also apprised the PM about various programmes that will be held to mark the 550th anniversary of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev.

PM Modi has agreed to attend the function and instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the Nagar Kirtan commencing from Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, on July 25, Badal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the SAD.

The SAD delegation also apprised the prime minister that the Sikh Sangat worldwide wanted to mark the 550th anniversary celebrations by holding appropriate commemorative functions at all places visited by the Sikh guru.

The prime minister assured the delegation to facilitate these functions through Indian Missions abroad and to provide all needed support to the organisers, Badal said.

The SGPC is preparing a list of venues where functions will be held and the same will be released to the Sikh Sangat soon, the statement claimed.

The delegation also included Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundur, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Patna Sahib representative Avtar Singh Hit.

