Coming soon: Performance appraisal system for central government employees and bureaucrats

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI Centre will also assess the performance of all officers who have turned 50 or have completed 30 years of service to decide whether they be allowed to continue in service or compulsorily retired.

Bureaucrats and their service records are now going to be assessed by the Central government to take a call on retiring the non-performers or identifying those lacking integrity.

The government will seek a list of non-peforming officers every month -- from each department and take further action.

Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had earlier launched an Online Probity Management System, in 2017, to assess the integrity and performance levels of officers. It was planned that the portal would be extended for other employees to help the government coordinate between Probity, Sparrow (Smart performance appraisal report recording online window) and Solve portals to assess officers on the basis of performance and integrity.

According to reports, the replacement of the retired individuals will be done through a lateral entry system. DoPT has recorded that around 7 lakh posts are currently vacant and through the lateral entry system this number will be brought down to 7,000.

