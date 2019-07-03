Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coming soon: Performance appraisal system for central government employees and bureaucrats

Coming soon: Performance appraisal system for central government employees and bureaucrats

The government will seek a list of non-peforming officers every month -- from each department and take further action.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 14:10 IST
Centre will also assess the performance of all officers who
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI

Centre will also assess the performance of all officers who have turned 50 or have completed 30 years of service to decide whether they be allowed to continue in service or compulsorily retired.

Bureaucrats and their service records are now going to be assessed by the Central government to take a call on retiring the non-performers or identifying those lacking integrity.

The government will seek a list of non-peforming officers every month -- from each department and take further action.

Related Stories

Centre will also assess the performance of all officers who have turned 50 or have completed 30 years of service to decide whether they be allowed to continue in service or compulsorily retired.

Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had earlier launched an Online Probity Management System, in 2017, to assess the integrity and performance levels of officers. It was planned that the portal would be extended for other employees to help the government coordinate between Probity, Sparrow (Smart performance appraisal report recording online window) and Solve portals to assess officers on the basis of performance and integrity.

According to reports, the replacement of the retired individuals will be done through a lateral entry system. DoPT has recorded that around 7 lakh posts are currently vacant and through the lateral entry system this number will be brought down to 7,000.

ALSO READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news for Gujarat employees! Govt announces DA, salary hike for teachers

ALSO READ | Govt employees to not accept gifts without consent of higher authorities: Yogi Adityanath's latest diktat

ALSO READ | Top 10 points about 7th Pay Commission all central government employees should know

ALSO READ | 7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to hike minimum pay of Central govt employees

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story1,253 railway stations will be developed as Adarsh stations: Piyush Goyal Next StoryHeavy rains trigger massive landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri | Watch video  