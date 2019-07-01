7th Pay Commission: Good news for Gujarat employees! Govt announces DA, salary hike for teachers

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Gujarat government's latest announcement is good news for over 9 lakh govt employees and pensioners ahead of 7th Pay Commission recommendations in upcoming Union Budget.

According to reports, the Gujarat government has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 per cent to 12 per cent from the existing nine per cent effective January 1, 2019. This announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday.

Patel, who is also the finance minister said hike in DA will put an additional burden of Rs 1,071 crore on the exchequer annually on the state.

Also, the state government has hiked the salary of teachers of secondary and senior-secondary government-aided schools. It will benefit over 6,000 teachers, Patel said. Meanwhile, the hike in DA will benefit 9,61,638 employees and pensioners,

"The state government is paying 9 per cent DA to employees and pensioners. The Central government approved 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance from January 1, 2019. The state government has also now approved 3 per cent more dearness allowance to its employees with effect from January 1," Patel said.

The hike will be paid with the July salary. "Now secondary school teachers will get Rs 31,340 and senior-secondary school teachers Rs 38,090 per month. It will benefit 1,774 secondary and 4,835 senior-secondary teachers," Patel said.

Before Gujarat, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced 3 per cent hike in the DA and DR under 7th Pay Commission recommendations for government employees.