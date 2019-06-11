Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Patnaik seeks special status for Odisha, Rs 5,000 crore aid

"As you know, we have been hit by a recent cyclone which has done a great deal of damage. I have asked for Rs 5,000 crore for rehabilitation and restoration work." Naveen Patnaik said. 

New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Naveen Patnaik told reporters after meeting Modi: "I have
Naveen Patnaik told reporters after meeting Modi: "I have requested the Prime Minister to grant special status to Odisha."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought special category status for the state and central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore following extensive damage caused by cyclone Fani.

Patnaik told reporters after meeting Modi: "I have requested the Prime Minister to grant special status to Odisha."

"As you know, we have been hit by a recent cyclone which has done a great deal of damage. I have asked for Rs 5,000 crore for rehabilitation and restoration work."

Patnaik said he asked for five lakh 'pucca' houses for the state besides an increase in coal royalty. This itself would fetch a lot of revenue to the state.

Patnaik also congratulated Modi for leading the BJP to a thumping election victory.

He said he did not discuss with Modi the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post.

Later, the Chief Minister met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Chief Minister is on a week-long visit to Delhi. He will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on June 15.

(Except for the headline IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

