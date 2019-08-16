Image Source : FILE After Pakistan closed Samjhauta Express service amid Kashmir issue, India suspends Thar Link Express

India on Friday suspended weekly Thar Link Express which connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan. The train which has a scheduled journey on Friday will not take place. This was confirmed by the Abhay Sharma who is North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer.

According to Sharma, the train services on both up and down lines have been suspended till further orders. Thar Express rail services are being suspended till further orders by the Railways.

Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur to Munabao. As per a spokesperson 45 people had booked tickets for this train to go to Pakistan. On August 9, Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced in Islamabad that the day's train would be the last one to Jodhpur.

The announcement came after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided the state into two Union territories.



On August 8, Pakistan had closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India a day after Islamabad downgraded the diplomatic ties with New Delhi. The Samjhauta Express was stopped midway at Wagah Border, on Thursday morning, and several passengers were left stranded in the locomotive. The train later reached its destination at around 5 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Thar link Express returns from Pakistan with 165 passengers