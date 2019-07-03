Now Chandigarh to have bike taxis

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

If you are in Chandigarh, you can soon hire a bike taxi too.

UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore has given the go-ahead for the operation of bike taxis in Chandigarh, a statement by the administration said on Wednesday.

The bike taxi will be fitted with a yellow number plate for identification with the word 'bike taxi' written on it.

The motorcycle driver will carry a first-aid box and the driver and the rider will both wear protective helmets with ISI mark.

An individual or company can operate the bike service.

