Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Now Chandigarh to have bike taxis

UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore has given the go-ahead for the operation of bike taxis in Chandigarh, a statement by the administration said on Wednesday.

Chandigarh Updated on: July 03, 2019 17:52 IST
If you are in Chandigarh, you can soon hire a bike taxi too.

UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore has given the go-ahead for the operation of bike taxis in Chandigarh, a statement by the administration said on Wednesday.

The bike taxi will be fitted with a yellow number plate for identification with the word 'bike taxi' written on it.

The motorcycle driver will carry a first-aid box and the driver and the rider will both wear protective helmets with ISI mark.

An individual or company can operate the bike service.

