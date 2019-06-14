Friday, June 14, 2019
     
To register your vehicle in MP, first buy 2 helmets

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: "Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler driver and companion, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal.

Bhopal Updated on: June 14, 2019 16:13 IST
Two-wheeler buyers in Madhya Pradesh will have to purchase two helmets and show the receipt to the Transport Department to get their vehicle registered.

After issuing the directive about the mandatory purchase of two helmets on Thursday, Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: "Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler driver and companion, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal. Transport Department officials have also been directed not to register any vehicle without seeing the receipt of purchase of two helmets," he added.

"The court had issued direction in this regard. Thereafter, the Transport Department had also directed to ensure the implementation of the order on September 5, 2014. Inspite of this, the orders could not be followed," Shrivastava said. 

Citing the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the Transport Commissioner said: "One would only be allowed to wear a helmet made under Bureau of Indian Standards' recommendations following safety concerns."

